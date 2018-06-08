Janine repeats her 2017 win in Tealby Trail Run

In recent weeks Mablethorpe Running Club members have been in action at numerous events, far and wide.

Twelve club members were in the field for race one of the 2018 Wolds Dash Series, hosted by Louth AC.

Around 200 athletes took part in this off-road race at the Hubbard’s Hills recreational area.

Mablethorpe RC times: Under 15 Girls (4.23km) - Hope Midgley (23:14); Rebecca Millward (25:46); Under 15 Boys (4.23km) - Keelen Guerin (23:54), Ben Ailsby (23:11); Senior/Veteran Females (7.13km) - Helen Rice-Mundy(51:40), Cara Dixon (51:40), Katrina Needham (50:29), Sarah Stevenson (46:21), Andrea Mettam 43:33); Zoe Parkes (38: 24), Debbie Jinks (36.32), Paige Midgley (33.02).

Race two of the 2018 series is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 13 at 7pm.

A keen cyclist as well as runner, Mablethorpe RC chairman Wayne Kew was one of over 1000 cyclists who successfully completed the 2018 Lincoln Festival of Cycling.

Wayne completed this 101-mile ride, which has 4770ft of elevation, in 5h 25m.

Two Mablethorpe veteran runners - Janine Stones and Paul Stupple - took part in the Tealby Trail Run on the edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

As last year, Janine won the prize for first female runner with a fine performance, to finish 16th overall in 1:18:18s: In his first race for some time, Paul had a excellent run clocking 1:28:14. The winner (as last year) was Nick Martin (Caistor RC) in 1:01:35 - nearly two minutes ahead of his winning time in 2017.

The first of two planned 2018 Bolingbroke Breaker 10ks organised by Skegness & District RC attracted 143 runners.

This tough but popular 10k race started and finished in the village of Old Bolingbroke.

Mablethorpe RC had six runners in the event, with social runner Gareth Lay putting in an execellent performance to cross the finish line in 44:14.

Hot on his heels, Joseph Rice-Mundy produced a sterling finish to come home in 44:36s. Other Mablethorpe RC times were: Lisa Musson 63:18, Louise Willey, Helen Rice-Mundy and Cara Dixon all crossed the finish line toger in 75:57.

The streets of Market Rasen were the back drop for the town’s May 5k.

The race started on Church Street in Market Rasen, then followed Waterloo Street before moving out of town on Walesby Road and looping back to the finish via the same route. Newcomer to running, Felicity Berry, did herself, and the club, proud, recording a time of 36:49.

Rick Harris (Wolds Veteran RC) won in 17m:27, with Mary Craig (also Wolds Veteran RC) first female and 14th overall in 20:57.

The May Lunacy Run was held just outside Hatcliffe in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds over 10k.

The times for Mablethorpe runners were: Janine Stones (first female) and Elliot Stones 1:06, Roger Blake 1:26, Debbie Jinks, Andrea Mettam and Zoe Parkes 1:59m, Lisa Musson and Lucy Rice-Mundy 2:04, Helen Rice-Mundy, Louise Willey and Cara Dixon 2:33.