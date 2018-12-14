Jensen claims his title following late drama

Teenager Jensen Windsor has won the Lincolnshire Cyclo-cross Trophy Day Series at the first attempt.

The Alford Wheelers member rode to victory in round five of the youth under 16 category at Binbrook last Sunday, claiming his third win of the series.

That was enough to claim the title by one point.

The scene was set for a final showdown between Jensen and his rival from Lincoln Wheelers, who have been neck and neck all season.

The riders went into the final round at Binbrook level on points, knowing that whoever finished in front would claim the Trophy Day series.

Overnight rain had made the event very challenging with a lot of standing water turning the course into mud.

Both riders started off cautiously in a field of 25 but, by the end of the first lap, they had broken clear and it quickly became a two-rider race for the title. The race evolved into a tactical battle, neither able to break clear and reluctant to force the pace in fear of making a mistake which would give the other the opportunity to burst clear.

Their positions changed numerous times throughout the race but there was hardly a second between them.

The bell came for the last lap and the Lincoln Wheelers rider began to up the pace.

The course had become very difficult with the bikes clogging up in the mud, struggling in the swamp-like conditions, both riders refusing a pit stop to swap bikes in fear of losing ground.

The drama unfolded on the final undulating section with some steep inclines and declines as the pace was increased forcing mistakes.

Jensen, 14, lost traction and came off.

His rival seized his chance and broke away clear, but then he came off and slipped a chain.

Jensen had remounted and caught up then passed his opponent who was frantically trying to get his chain back on.

Jensen then broke clear creating a gap of 20 metres racing into the final corner before the sprint finish.

However, his adrenaline got the better of him and he took the corner too fast and tight, again losing traction sliding into the ground.

His rival had rectified his mechanical issues and seeing that Jensen was on the ground powered hard to close the gap.

With the distance between them barely 10 seconds Jensen started his sprint finish and held on taking the chequered flag with seven seconds to spare.

Jensen still has two races remaining in the under 16 s Lincolnshire Championships League, where he currently sits in second place, 10 points behind the leader.

His attention then turns to his remaining races of the season at regional level in Nottingham and Leicester.

He is currently awaiting qualification confirmation from British cycling concerning the UK championships in January.