Kenwick Park Golf Club: Bridget claims captain’s prize

Sue Fisher hosted a successful Lady Captain’s Weekend at Kenwick Park Golf Club.

The event included one of the club’s more prestigious competitions, the Lady Captain’s Rose Bowl, held on the Saturday when 44 golfers set out to play an 18-hole stableford.

There was some excellent scoring, with many taking advantage of the perfect playing conditions, but it was Bridget Hardaway who was a popular winner with a fine score of 39 points.

The Silver Division winner was Lesley Burton, with 35 points, while a superb score of 37 points earned Sue Burkett the Bronze prize.

A special prize was awarded to those who competed in the nine-hole competition, which was won with a very good 19 points by Saras Maloney.

Mixed teams of four played in an am-am stableford format the following day, and 88 golfers enjoyed more wall-to-wall sunshine.

The team of Rose Stephenson, Bruce Wong, John Smith and Rob Wilson combined brilliantly to outscore the field with 93 points.

The real winner over the weekend was Sue who, with the support of her family, organised the weekend.