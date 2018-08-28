Kenwick Park golfer Ashton Turner misses EuroPro Tour cut

Professional golfer Ashton Turner suffered the disappointment of a missed cut in his latest EuroPro Tour event.

Turner, who took up the game at Kenwick Park Golf Club, was three-over par for his two rounds at the FORE Business Championship in East Sussex, missing the cut by four strokes.

An opening round of 75 would ultimately prove costly, dropping shots at five successive holes either side of the turn, before recovering well with birdies at 14 and 16.

Chasing a low score the following day to keep him in the event for the weekend, the Alford golfer started well with a birdie at the first and sixth.

But his hopes evaporated with another tough run approaching the turn, making bogey at seven, eight and 10 for the second day running.

Two further birdies, taking the day’s total to five, and a bogey took him to a level-par round of 72 for his fourth missed cut of the season.

He lies 63rd of 197 golfers in the PGA EuroPro Tour Order of Merit, with the top 60 qualifying for the end-of-season Tour Championship.