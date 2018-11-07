Kenwick Park golfer Ashton Turner named Lincolnshire Sportsman of the Year

Professional golfer Ashton Turner has been recognised for his fine season with a top honour at the Lincolnshire Sports Awards last week.

Turner was named Sportsman of the Year at the ceremony, organised by Active Lincolnshire, which was held in Lincoln on Thursday.

The night honoured athletes, coaches and volunteers who have made a difference to sport and physical activity over the past year in the county and was attended by 350 people from clubs, organisations, businesses and schools.

The Alford golfer, who took up the sport at Kenwick park where he remains an honorary member, played on the EuroPro and Challenge tour in his second season as a pro, and picked up three top-10 finishes.

But the highlight of his season came in July when Turner made his Major debut at the Open Championship at Carnoustie, having stormed to a brilliant victory in final qualifying.

Despite failing to make the cut and play at the weekend at the famous Scottish course, it was an invaluable experience for the 22-year-old who was interviewed at length by several broadcasters including Sky Sports.

Turner ended the season strongly, finishing tied for 27th at the Tour Championships last month, having picked up his biggest payday of the year at the end of August when he finished in a tie for seventh at the Irish Masters

However, Turner was unable to book his place in the final round of European Tour Qualifying School.

Competing at Alenda Golf, Alicante, he finished the four rounds in a tie for 46th in a 73-man field.

He began well on the par-72 course, carding 70 on Friday.

Saturday’s round of 75, followed by 73 on Sunday, proved costly.

Turner responded well to finish Monday’s final round in 69 shots for an overall score of -1, however, it was not good enough to make it through to the final stage of qualifying.