Kenwick Park golfer on form at British Amateur Championship

Louth golfer Sam Done capped a thrilling run at the British Amateur Championship by making club history at Kenwick Park.

The 20-year-old reached the last 64 of the prestigious 123rd championship – the amateur version of The Open – which was held at the Royal Aberdeen and run by golf’s governing body, the Royal and Ancient.

Done secured his place for the matchplay stages after two rounds of strokeplay, following up an opening 77 with a brilliant round of 68 which sent him shooting up the leaderboard into a tie for 25th.

But he was beaten 3 and 2 in the last 64 on Wednesday by German golfer Timo Vahlenkamp who went on to reach the last 16.

Done, a plus three handicap golfer, then returned to his home club and carried his good form into Kenwick Park GC men’s club championships last weekend.

The tournament was staged under a new format this year, with 36 holes played over a weekend, rather than a single day.

It proved a popular formula and attracted a record 124 competitors for round one, with 42 players making the cut for Sunday’s final round.

There was some excellent golf over the two days, but Done produced the stand-out performance, shooting the best competitive round by an amateur in the club’s history, with a sensational 66.

An early par save on the third hole paved the way for a bogey-free round which contained 13 pars and five birdies.

His form continued on the Sunday when he added a 69 for a record-breaking two-round total of 135, comfortably winning the Championship trophy, which was originally presented to the club by its first captain, David Longmore.

He finished 11 shots clear of runner-up Olly Lea whose scores of 76 and 70 would have been good enough to win the title in many seasons.

Billy Wright and Mick Upton finished third and fourth, respectively, with a two-round total of 149.

The Flockton Trophy was run in conjunction with the club championship and was presented to the player with the best nett score over the two rounds.

A battle royal for the impressive trophy, a bronze sculpture of the grip made famous by six-time Open Championship winner Harry Vardon, served up more exceptional scoring from Lee Jaines and jamie Moore.

Jaines prevailed with rounds of nett 70 and 64 to pip Moore’s 66 and 69 by a single shot.