Kenwick Park’s Ashton Turner looks for strong EuroPro finish

Alford golfer Ashton Turner will jet out to Spain this week looking to end the PGA EuroPro Tour in style, and maybe collect a bumper cheque along the way.

Turner will be looking to sign off with victory at the Desert Springs and Andalusian Tourism Tour Championships, where the winner will pocket £22,540.

And with a cheque for £11,270 heading to the runner-up, and third-place going home with £5,630, the stakes are high at the Desert Springs Indiana course.

The top 60 finishers are invited to attend the three-day Tour Championships, which begin next Wednesday, and Turner is currently ranked 50th with £4,387.16 earned so far.

Turner recently booked his place in round two of European Tour Qualifying School after finishing tied for 10th in the first round qualifier at Frilford Heath Golf Club, in Abingdon.

Rounds of 73, 67, 68 and 76 saw him finish on four-under overall on the par-72 course in Oxfordshire.

The Kenwick Park golfer, who qualified for The Open this year, goes through to round two which takes place from November 2.

Today (Wednesday) Turner will discover which of the four venues in Spain he will compete at.