Kenwick Park’s Ashton Turner seals season-best EuroPro Tour finish

Kenwick Park golfer Ashton Turner earned his best PGA EuroPro Tour result of the season on Sunday with a top-10 finish in Ireland.

Turner, from Alford, left the Prem Group Irish Open with £1,250 in the bank after finishing tied for seventh at the Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort, near Dublin.

He was in contention from the off thanks to an opening round of four-under-par 68, and followed this with further under-par rounds of 71 and 70, dropping just four shots all week.

The 22-year-old finished just two shots adrift of winner Mark Young who claimed his third championship victory of the year following a three-way play-off.