Kestrels seal Louth indoor bowls league title

As expected, Kestrels finally clinched the title of champions of the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club when they beat Wasps 21-10.

But the battle remains alive for the runners-up spot with three teams on equal points.

Matelots sailed into second place on shots difference after two victories, holding off a late fightback from Mudlarks to win 15-12 before keeping their noses in front in their next game to win 9-6 against Otters who slithered a place to third.

Otters had earlier beaten Wishfuls 19-10, but have played a game more than their rivals.

Dreamers moved into third spot when beating In A Minute 16-8, and fifth-placed Mudlarks now look to be out of the running, having fallen four points adrift after also losing 20-4 to Wishfuls.

* After losing their unbeaten record in their previous game, normal service was resumed for Malcolm Pearce and Rachael Stanley in Group B of the Australian Pairs.

They completed their fixtures with a comfortable victory over Fred and Jean Bradley.

Ray and Sue Green hold second spot with one game to play, while Richard Tyrell and Derek Tomlin are one point behind with two games to play after a close game saw them beat Barrie Scott and Vera Readman, 12-11.

* Tony Powell and Liz Draper maintained their one-point lead in Group A with a 18-9 victory over Bob and Christine Tice.

Meanwhile, second-placed Terry Cornwall and substitute partner Derek Blow hit back from 13-8 behind to grab four shots on the final end and beat Charlie Briggs and stand-in partner Stuart Robinson 15-14.

Pete and Gill Fletcher remained third, three points behind, but with a game in hand, as they eased to victory against Neil Castle and Audrey Winn.

The winter league fixtures start on Monday, September 17, and the club will return to normal opening times on Monday, September 10.