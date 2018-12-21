King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth dominates cross country finals

Pupils from a Louth secondary school are set to pit their wits against Lincolnshire’s best young runners after dominating an area championships.

King Edward VI Grammar School topped every age group when they competed at the District Schools Cross Country finals on home turf at Hubbards Hills earlier this month.

King Edward cross country EMN-181220-153354002

The Louth school sent a team of 60 cross country runners to the championships where they were joined by about 750 runners from 13 other secondary schools in the area.

The outstanding success of the King Edward team saw them top all six of the age groups.

With the aim to collate the lowest points score, the Year 7 girls’ squad picked up the day’s best result with an aggregate of just 34 points, way ahead of their nearest rivals Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford, who accrued 103 more points.

Caistor Grammar finished third with 181.

The Year 7 boys also dominated their age group with 42 points, to comfortably see off runners-up QUEGS, Alford (126) and third-placed Caistor Grammar (178).

The winning score was matched by the junior girls’ squad who enjoyed a 93-point winning margin from Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle, with Caistor GS in third place on 150 points.

The junior boys picked up 52 points to beat Caistor GS, with 99 points, and De Aston, Market Rasen who totalled 123.

But the intermediate teams were run much closer, with the girls (64pts) edging out QUEGS, Alford, by just 15 points, with Caistor picking up another third place.

And the boys chalked up 68 points to finish just in front of Caistor who completed a clean sweep of podium finishes ahead of John Spendluffe School.

Of the 120 students who qualified for the Lincolnshire Cross Country Championships, 43 – or more than a third – will be King Edward’s students, all trained by teachers David Standing and Leanne Biggs.

The championships take place at Burghley Park, in Stamford, on January 19.

* Louth Athletic Club will hit Hubbards Hills today for their annual Boxing Day fun run.

All adults and children are invited to run or walk one, two or four lap of the course, with dogs on leads also welcome.

Registration takes place at Hubbards Hills Cafe from 10am for a 10.30am start.

Entry is £2.50 per person, with a chocolate treat for all finishers.