Ladies honour Karen with memorial trophy

The inaugural John Bett Trophy was held at Louth Golf Club earlier this month and produced a stunning winning score.

The format was medal stableford, where back nine stableford scores were deducted from the front nine nett medal score and scores of 17 indicated that golfers had played to their handicap.

The men’s trophy was won by Graham Stark with an exceptional score of nine, just one ahead of runner-up Ben Pereira 10, with Steve Atkinson (13) completing the top three positions.

* The following day Louth Golf Club played host to neighbours Kenwick Park in the annual Town Challenge for the Louth Cup.

The match consisted of nine-hole foursomes in the morning, followed by 18 holes of betterball in the afternoon, with 14 points up for grabs in the 14 matches.

The home team triumphed in a close-fought contest as Louth shaded the win by eight points to six.

They forged into a 5-2 lead after the morning session, before Kenwick took the afternoon session 4-3 to reduce the deficit.

Next year Kenwick Park will play host to the annual event.

The day finished with a meal in the clubhouse.

* A field of 33 players competed for the Karen Smith Memorial Trophy on Tuesday.

Carole Craven took the honours with 39 stableford points and five pars, beating Pam Shepherd by five points.

Steph Teanby finished in third place with 32 points.

The trophy, a hand-painted vase, was presented by lady captain Pam Hayden and Karen’s sister Nicki Templeton to Carole who said she would treasure the trophy along with her many memories of Karen.