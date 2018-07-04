Landmark vote for women’ golfers at Kenwick Park

Progressive golfers at a Louth club made history once more last week when the ladies’ section voted to change their name to Kenwick Park Women.

As one of the first golf clubs in the UK to take this step, the women of Kenwick Park voted overwhelmingly to shrug off the image that the word ladies portrays.

The vote is seen within the club as much more than a name change.

They believe it adopts a modern attitude to equality, and proved their willingness to promote a more inclusive and forward-thinking approach to current and prospective members.

The name change aligns Kenwick Park GC to the approach by ruling body England Golf, and brings them into line with men’s golf where the term ‘gentlemen’ was widely dropped long ago.

Elaine Houlton, president of Kenwick Park women’s section, said: “Today’s vote heralds exciting times ahead heralded, but in many ways, a gentle easing into change will be the reality.

“There was a real consensus among the members that Kenwick Park should continue an already established drive towards attracting and welcoming new women and girls, to the game of golf.”

It is not the first time Kenwick Park has been a trail blazer among golf clubs which can sometimes be seen as stuffy institutions keen to uphold traditions and the status quo.

At the club’s foundation in 1992, it became the first golf club in the area to give women golfers the same seven-day playing rights as the men.