Leaders APS lose their 100 per cent bowls record

Another hundred per cent record was ruined at Louth Indoor Bowls Club last week when APS were beaten 16-11 by Roundheads in the Evening Fours.

It is shaping up to be a more competitive league this winter.

Despite losing their perfect record for the season, APS still top the table by two points.

Second-placed Fast Shippers were sunk 16-8 by Blossom Way.

Blossom Way picked up their first points of the campaign.

There were no such problems for Castaways, who top the Morning Triples League.

They claimed maximum points from six games after they eased to an 18-9 win against Doves.

Webbos recorded an excellent 12-6 victory over Waltham.

It was a result that was all the more impressive as the victors were a player short and also had shots deducted as well.

Second Division leaders Pips also have an unblemished record as they made it five wins on the trot with an 18-10 defeat of opponents Scorpions.

It’s all very even at the top of the Mixed Fours, where the leading four teams all have equal points following Half A Mo’s last gasp 15-14 win against leaders Dreamers.

Second-placed Falcons didn’t play but Wickaholics moved into the mix when hanging on to beat SOS 22-20.

In the Ladies League, Canaries maintained their perfect record after carving out a 26-6 win against Woodentops.

Meanwhile, second-place Jaytones were beaten 18-13 by Follies.

The top two teams in the Afternoon Triples League both dropped points.

Leaders Mariners just scraped a 17-16 win against SOS before going down 12-8 to Trevs.

Rivals Taylor Made were held to an 11-11 draw by Trevs but moved to within one point of top spot when beating SOS 21-7.

The latest Quiz Night at the club proved as popular as ever and was very closely contested.

The Mountain family team won to scoop the prize money by just one point.

However, they didn’t get the difficult bonus question right and so the jackpot rolls over to the next session.

The next event at the club is a social evening, with basket meal and horse racing on Saturday, November 17 starting at 7pm. Tickets are £6.