Lincs bowlers scoop Liberty Trophy

The Lincolnshire Men’s team won the Liberty Trophy to make it a double for the county at the National Bowls Finals.

Competing at Nottingham on Sunday, the Yellowbelly team beat Kent 120-107 in the final to lift the trophy for the second time, their previous sucess coming in 1981.

And it completed a superb one-two for Lincs, following on from the Ladies’ Atherley Trophy success.

The county’s highly respected Past President Richard White said: “This is a fine achievement on the part of the boys, and I’m proud of them.”

Lincolnshire had beaten Norfolk 124-118 in the semi-finals.

Final results: Kevin Rands, Richard Ashton, Danny Brown, Billy Jackson (all Lincoln) lost 15-18; Adrian Field (Boston), Alan Watts (Lincoln), Kevin Ekins, Jordan Philpott (both Spalding) won 15-13; Steven Harris (Stamford), Terry Berridge (Grantham), Ashley Caress, Graham Smith (both Spalding) won 30-16; Scott Dunham (Spalding), Ron Flowers (Boston), Simon Law (Stamford), Martin Spencer (Spalding) lost 15-25; Matt Whyers (Spalding/Boston), Richard Vinter (Boston), Martin Pulling (Grantham), Matt Orrey (Spalding) won 25-18; Ian Clark (Boston), Rod West (Boston), Andy Dunham (Spalding), Jonathan West (Boston) won 20-17.

However, there was no additional trophy for Boston’s Rod and Jonathan West, beaten 18-16 by Wendy and Lewis King in the Family Pairs.