Louth AC claim five wins at Wolds Dash opener

The 35th Wolds Dash Series, hosted by Louth Athletic Club, began at Hubbards Hill, with races at senior and five junior levels.

The top 10 finishers earn points towards the final standings over the 5 races, with the best four to count.

Race winner Caleb Stephenson (left) battles it out with clubmate Lloyd Buck in the U17 men's race EMN-181106-131252002

A good turnout saw Louth AC members make up 40 of the 194 total entries, and everyone worked hard and were rewarded by some great performances, including 12 podium finishes and five wins.

Louth AC results – U9 girls: 1st Amelia Morton 6min 00secs; U9 boys: 1st Idris George Jones 5min 03secs.

U11 girls: 3rd Marla Bell 10.12, 4th Adela Mills 10.40, 5th Ava Rhodes 10.52, 11th Amy Baxter 13.26; U11 boys: 2nd Oliver Edwards 9.36, 5th Jake Adams 10.09, 6th Oliver Brooks 10.33, 7th Arthur Topham 10.45, 11th James Greenfield 13.54.

U13 girls: 4th Bethany Arden 18.03; U13 boys: 6th Sam Parkinson 15.58.

Group photo of the Louth AC seniors EMN-181106-131353002

U15 girls: 1st Evie Brooks 17.32, 2nd Freya Plaskitt 18.51, 3rd Charlotte Merry 21.49, 4th Kandi Austin 22.28, 5th Matilda Mossop 22.34, 7th Sophie Henderson 23.51, 8th Amelia-Jay Morley 23.55.

U17 men: 1st Caleb Stephenson 19.09, 2nd Lloyd Buck 20.27; U17 women: 1st Hannah Reid 23.08.

Veteran men: 3rd Nick Marsh 26.39, 13th Jason Oxby 29.24, 15th Kev Houghton 29.57, 17th Kev Wallis 30.27, 33rd Keith Vickers 33.53, 38th Edward Enright 35.45, 42nd Mick Dean 36.27, 45th Malcolm Cope 36.47, 58th Phillip Jackson 51.52 (tail runner).

Veteran women: 3rd Trudy Roberts 33.32, 5th Ruth Edison 34.03, 16th Debbie Simpson 36.52, 19th Jane Cope 38.03, 20th Shirley Willett 38.19, 23rd Clare Koslow 38.41, 31st Karen Moulding 42.15, 42nd Jane Lammiman 49.05.

The start of the senior race EMN-181106-131403002

* Louth AC hosts the next race in its Wolds Dash series at Hubbards Hills tonight (Wednesday) from 7pm.

Senior runners race over 11,685m distance, while junior races are held over shorter courses.

Round three of the series takes place on Wednesday, July 11 (11,875m), before round four on Wednesday, August 8 (10,155 metres), and concludes on Wednesday, September 5 (7,137m).

For full details, visit the Louth AC website at www.louth-ac.org.uk