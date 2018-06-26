Louth AC juniors hit form for county at regional championships

The last nine days have seen members of Louth AC competing in various events across the region.

A quartet of Louth AC members represented Lincolnshire at the Anglian Schools Track and Field Championships, in Norwich.

Ruth Edison (left) and Clare Koslow ran the Clickem 10 together EMN-180625-161628002

Caleb Stephenson finished fifth in the under 17 men’s 800m in a fantastic time of 2min 04secs, knocking almost four seconds off his personal best.

The Odlin twins both ran brilliantly for the county in the under 17 women’s category with Evie taking the 800m win in 2min 22.5secs, and sister Ellie within a whisker of second place in the 300m.

She crossed the line with two other athletes, but missed out on second place by two-hundredths of a second and finished fourth in 44.8secs.

Isabelle Dhami ran in a non-scoring under 17 women’s 1500m steeplechase and clocked an excellent time of 6min 05.1secs which placed her second in the main race.

* Ruth Edison and Clare Koslow ran together at the Click’em Inn 10-mile race.

They finished in a respectable time of 1hr 30min 24secs for 71st and 72nd, respectively, out of 92 runners.