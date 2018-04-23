Louth AC runners conquer hottest-ever London Marathon

Sunday was a special day for five Louth Athletic Club members as they toed the line for one of the world’s biggest marathons.

The group, all in the 45-49 age category, took part in this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon, with Clare Koslow making her debut over the marathon distance.

Jane Lammiman raised money for the ABF The Soldier's Charity EMN-180423-125743002

Both Andrew Byatt and James McNamee qualified for Good for Age entry, with James in fancy dress, attempting to break the Guinness World Record for fastest Viking over 26.2 miles.

Lindsey Marie Phillips was the lucky recipient of a ballot place, while the other two ran for charity.

Jane Lammiman raised money for the ABF The Soldier’s Charity (formerly the Army Benevolent Fund) which supports soldiers, veterans and their immediate families for life.

Clare, meanwhile, was inspired to run for the Alzheimers Society after meeting two people with the condition 14 years ago, one of whom died in December 2014.

Lindsey Marie Phillips (left) and Clare Koslow get ready for the off EMN-180423-125753002

With the above-average temperatures making it the hottest London Marathon on record, conditions were not ideal for record breaking, with James realising early on that his record attempt would not happen, instead deciding to ease back and enjoy the atmosphere.

“I love this marathon and will be back for another attempt at the Viking record when it is a tad cooler,” said James who clocked 3hr 25min 57secs.

Times were naturally slower, with no personal bests or target times achieved, but Clare had a fantastic run in her first-ever marathon to finish in a creditable time of 4hr 38min 45secs.

Andrew Byatt crossed the line in 3.34.39, while Lindsey Marie finished in 5.07.14, and Jane recording 5.37.17.

Clare and Jane each passed their donation target, of £350 and £1,800 respectively. Clare has so far raised £436, while Jane’s tally stands at £2,376.