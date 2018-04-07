Louth AC runners in good form as spring season hots up

Louth Athletic Club pair Andy Byatt and Jane Lammiman competed in the East Hull 20.

The race had been delayed by a week, but the re-arranged race enjoyed ideal conditions as Andy continued his preparations for the London Marathon with a great performance.

Karen was just outside her 10k personal best at the Gainsborough and Morton 10k EMN-180604-175413002

He finished 108th out of 405 runners in a fantastic time of 2hr 28min 58secs.

Jane ran well to complete the 20 miles in a respectable 3hr 53min 31secs for 385th place.

* Betty Gash and Karen Moulding competed at the popular Gainsborough and Morton 10K.

With ideal conditions for racing, on a flat, fast rural road course starting in Morton, both veterans ran a good race and finished around a minute outside their personal bests in great positions.

Louth AC contingent ready to tackle the Normanby Hall challenge EMN-180604-175533002

Betty won the female veteran 55 out of 25 age group runners, and was 46th female out of 380, and 227th overall out of 751 finishers, in a time of 48min 48secs.

Karen finished 18th out of 48 in the veteran 50 age group, 157th female, and 440th overall in 57.45.

* Five Louth AC runners took on the challenge of the legendary Normandy Hall Adventure (Obstacle) Race.

It was held over 10.2km of an equestrian cross country course, including around 40 horse obstacles to tackle, twice, plus water, mud, sand, and crawl nets.

Kevin Wallis, Trudy Roberts, Jane Cope, Kerry Stainton and Kevin Houghton all had great fun and finished together in 1hr 18min 25/26secs.

* Kandi Austin headed to the Keepmoat Stadium for the Doncaster AC Spring Open; the first outdoor track and field competition of the 2018 season.

She was rewarded with a personal best in the under 15 girls 800m by more than a second as she finished fifth in a time of 3min 09.03secs.

She also came seventh over 100m in 16.76secs, and 14th in the long jump after a best leap of 2.89m.