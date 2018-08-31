Louth archers hit late season form

Louth club archers hit the mark with wins and podium places at two World Archery tournaments at Washingborough, near Lincoln.

Louth Archery Club tournament archers Louise Smith (junior lady), Tom Folwell (senior wheelchair) and Pete Shaw (visually impaired open class) had a full weekend of competition in the world record status tournaments organised and hosted by Lincoln Archers.

Visually impaired archer Pete Shaw warmed up for the British championships with another class win at Washingborough EMN-180831-093945002

Saturday saw a double WA720 round which comprised six-dozen arrows per round, shot between 50m and 30m on different size target faces with a maximum score of 720 each round.

Pete elected to shoot the morning round only and registered a good score of 609.

Tom and Louise both shot the morning and afternoon rounds, with Louise scoring 1,070 and Tom 1,185.

Louise shot with a shoulder strain, but her score was good enough for first place in her class.

Sunday saw a WA1440 round which was 12-dozen arrows shot at distances from 90m to 30m on different size target faces, with a maximum score available of 1,440.

But with wind, rain and deteriorating shooting conditions, and high winds forecast, judges decided to terminate the tournament for safety reasons, with scores taken at the seven-dozen arrows point.

Louise had shot 627 to finish third in her class in the open tournament and first in her class in the county.

Tom was outside of the medals in his first WA1440 with a score of 650, but Pete racked up 663 to come first in his class in both open and county.

The Louth archers will compete further afield this weekend, with Louise competing at Friskney, near Boston, while Tom shoots at Leicester.

Meanwhile, Pete and his VI archer team-mate Stuart travel to Lilleshall, along with mentor and spotter Rick Smith, for the British Blind Sport Outdoor Championships as the outdoor season gradually comes to an end ahead of the indoor tournament circuit.

* Louth and District Archery Club meet from April to September on Saturdays from noon to 4pm at Louth Town Football Club, at Saltfleetby.

Then they go indoors from October until March on Tuesday evenings from 6pm to 8pm at Tedder Hall’s Old Gym in Manby.