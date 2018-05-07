Louth archers hit top form at opening outdoor meet

Louth and District Archery Club enjoyed a good weekend as two of its archers travelled to Washingborough last weekend.

Junior archer Louise Smith and Pete Shaw, in the visually impaired (VI) open class, both met with success at the Lincoln Archers Tournament, the opening outdoor competition of the season.

The event, which featured World Record Status WA 70m, Cadet 60m, Compound 50m, Junior 40m and Visually Impaired 30m classes, attracted well over 100 archers.

Louise, the Louth club’s promising junior lady, shot the junior 40m round compiled a super score of 520 out of 720 to finish a superb third overall in the ladies’ recurve section.

Pete, at the other end of the shooting line from Louise, shot the VI Open 30m round was on good form and shot a score of 628 out of 720.

The score was good enough for three class records, subject to final ratification.

All archers who shot the tournament had a wonderful day in a superbly-organised and tightly-contested tournament.

Both Louth archers will hope to maintain their current form when they compete again in the County Championships, at Boston, on Sunday, June 10.