Louth archers out of sorts but on the podium at Cheltenham

Louth Archery Club’s two visually impaired archers, Pete Shaw (VI Open Class) and Stuart Rodgers (B1 totally blind class) have been in action again, supported by Rick Smith.

The pair, with Rick acting as Stuart’s spotter, competed in the annual Deerpark Archers UK Record Status Inclusion Indoor 18-metre Tournament at Cheltenham.

It consisted of five-dozen arrows shot at a 60cm target face at 18 metres with a maximum score of 600.

Both archers shot below their normal standard, but Pete topped the VI Open class with a below-par score of 509 out of 600.

Stuart, meanwhile, feeling and shooting below-par managed second place in his category with a score of 167, finishing behind Roger Rees-Evans, of Neath

Archers, South Wales.

Pete has decided not to shoot any more indoor competitions this year to concentrate on outdoor tournaments in the spring and summer, culminating in the British Blind Sport Outdoor Championships, at Lilleshall, in September.

His friend Stuart has been selected to represent Great Britain in the Para World Archery Championships, in the Netherlands in June, and is now concentrating on getting used to his new target bow in time for the event.

With the exception of the VI Open class, the championships will attract the top visually impaired archers from across Europe and as far away as the United States.

* Louth Archery Club meets at the Old Gymnasium, at the back of Tedder Hall, in Manby, on Tuesdays from 6pm to 8pm, and Saturdays from noon to 4pm.

All are welcome, and for more details, email laddac@mail.com or via their Facebook page at Louth Archery Club.