Louth Archery Club duo end season with Lincoln wins

Louth and District Archery Club members Louise Smith and Pete Shaw both ended their outdoor season with success last weekend.

The pair were competing in the FITA 900 Tournament, organised and hosted by Lincoln Archers at Washingborough.

Ian Prescott presents Pete Shaw with his medal for winning the VI class at Lincoln EMN-180310-165735002

The competition consisted of 90 arrows shot at a full-size target face from distances of 60m to 30m with a maximum score of 900.

Louise came first in the junior lady class with an excellent score of 767, while Pete also won the Visually Impaired (VI) open class with an impressive score of 808.

It capped a successful season for both archers with many wins and selection to shoot for the East Midlands junior ladies team for Louise.

In addition to his wins, Pete also shot two new British Blind Sport Archery Section national records.

He is no stranger to tournament archery and regularly shot with and against the country’s top archers during the 1980s and early 1990s while serving as an RAF sergeant.

Pete said “They were heady days and it was a privilege to shoot with those archers.

“The scores we shot then would still stand up even today.”

He was full of praise for his young clubmate who is Louth and District Archery Club’s rising star.

“Louise has a potentially great future in archery,” he added.

“She has the ability to remain calm and focused in different conditions, has a good style and the right mental attitude towards her shooting.

“With lots more tournament experience, coaching and the correct mental application she could go a long way in the sport.

“Competition archery is an extremely difficult sport and only the very skilful and very dedicated reach the top.”

Louise and Pete will both take a well-deserved break over the winter months, but will be back in action early next spring.

In the meantime, other members of the Louth archery club will compete in short distance indoor tournaments over the winter looking for more success.

* The club shoots indoors on Tuesdays from 6pm to 8pm in the old gym at the rear of Tedder Hall, in Manby, and will continue to shoot outdoors at Saltfleetby on Saturdays from noon to 4pm for as long as the weather holds.

When the weather deteriorates, they will head indoors at Manby.

For further information on the club, visit their Facebook page.