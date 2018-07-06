Louth athletes take schools trophy on debut

Louth Academy athletes won Division Two of the Superzone District Athletics competition at their first attempt, with Somercotes Academy hot on their heels.

The academy entered the competition with a team made up of students from both Louth sites – Louth Academy and Cordeaux Academy – and competed against schools from across the Wolds and Coastal region.

Louth Academy Year 10 student Ellie Odlin won the high jump, 200m, and 300m and was part of the winning relay team EMN-180507-105756002

Students from Years 7 to 10 competed at King George V Stadium in Grimsby where Louth Academy Year 9 and Year 10 Girls also won their individual divisions.

Darren Huart, Louth Academy curriculum leader for PE, said: “A high number of students across all year groups won their individual events over the course of the day.

“The team did remarkably well to bring home the trophy at their very first attempt.”

Somercotes Academy students took second place with some impressive times and games records.

Rachel Elson, curriculum leader for PE, said: “The students put in some very impressive performances and we are very proud that both Tollbar Multi Academy Trust Academies brought home trophies.”