Louth Athletic Club brave the elements

Louth Athletic Club members took part in two popular annual local events – the Gruesome Twosome 10K and the Cleethorpes Beach cross country run.

A Louth AC quartet braved tough windy conditions at the Gruesome Twosome 10K at Swallow, while the following day, 11 club members faced a wet and cold day at the seaside.

The start of the Beach Run under 11 girls' race EMN-181019-154350002

The extreme windy conditions cancelled the Gruesome Twosome half-marathon with all paired teams, mixed, female and male, entered into the 10K, which featured 341 paired teams.

The Louth members all had excellent runs in the women’s pairs competition, with Ruth Edison and Shirley Willett finishing 18th out of 125 pairs in 59min 14secs, and Clare Koslow and Amanda Young crossing the line 43rd in 1hr 02min 59secs.

* A total of 222 runners took to a course of firm sand, grass and dunes in Cleethorpes, starting near the leisure centre.

The under 15 girls continued their good form with a second place team award, while Evie Brooks finished second in the under 15s girls race, and Kerry Stainton was also runner-up in the veteran ladies’ category.

Weather for the beach? Adela Mills in action in the under 13s girls' race EMN-181019-154401002

Results – U11 Girls (43 ran): 7th Marla Bell 7min 04secs. U13 Girls (25 ran): 14th Adela Mills 10min 55secs. U15 Girls (14 ran): 2 Evie Brooks 11min 04secs, 4th Freya Plaskitt 11.22, 9th Tilly Mossop 12.14, 11th Megan Forman 12.26.

Junior/Senior/Veteran Ladies (29 ran): 6th Kerry Stainton 21min 20secs, 25th Karen Moulding 27.11, 28th Gail Castledine 31.13, 29th Gill Crow 31.40.

Junior/Senior/Veteran Men (34 ran): 21st Peter Crow 45min 42secs.