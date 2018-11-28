Louth Athletic Club celebrate year of success at awards night

Louth Athletic Club celebrated their achievements during of 2017/18 and the loyalty of their athletes at the annual presentation night at the Pavilion.

Club chairman Sue Murfin hosted the evening, and the trophies and awards were presented by Kerry Stainton and Karen Moulding.

Kandi Austin was named Louth AC's girls' under 13-15 athlete of the year EMN-181126-144358002

Trophies, shields, medals and certificates were awarded to athletes for a whole host of achievements over several disciplines in the main presentations.

There was also recognitions for track and field records, Amateur Athletic Association Standard Awards, Mayor’s Trophy Wolds Dash, medals for athletes who competed in minimum of two matches in the Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League, and Sportshall Awards.

Among the big winners, Betty Gash and Kerry Stainton shared the Chairperson’s Shield as they both took home two prizes, while age group athlete of the year awards went to Ellie Odlin, Kandi Austin and Marla Bell.

And Endeavour trophies were shared among Paul Snowden, Malcolm Cope, Karen Moulding, James Greenfield and Freya Plaskitt.

Awardwinners –

Chairperson’s Shield – Betty Gash and Kerry Stainton.

Under 20 Clubmanship of the Year – Jayden Daniels.

Long Distance Cup – Claire Koslow.

10K Award – Jayden Daniels.

Coaches Middle Distance Trophy – Evie Brooks.

Coaches Sprint Trophy – Evie Kendrick.

Best road race performance (senior) – Adam Dalton; Best Performance Veteran – Ruth Edison.

Best Cross Country Performance (Junior/senior men) – Kevin Wallis; (Female over 17) – Kerry Stainton; (U17 boy) – Lucas George-Jones; (U17 girl) – Evie Brooks.

Best track performance (U20/senior/vet female) – Betty Gash; (U17 female) – Evie Brooks.

Best field performance (U20/senior/vet female) – Karen Moulding; (Male junior) – Redford Bramley; (Female junior) – Kandi Austin.

Most Improved Athlete – Jason Oxby.

Athlete of the year (U17) – Ellie Odlin; (Female U13/15) – Kandi Austin; (U11) – Marla Bell.

Senior Newcomer – Amanda Daniels; Junior Newcomer – Megan Forman

Endeavour Trophy (U20/senior/veteran male) – Paul Snowden and Malcolm Cope; (U20/senior/veteran female) – Karen Moulding; (Junior male) – James Greenfield; (Junior female) – Freya Plaskitt.