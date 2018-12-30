Louth Athletic Club elfs clock sleigh race record

Louth Athletic Club were involved in two festive events around the Christmas holidays - The Heneage Arms Sleigh Race, and the Boxing Day Pudding Run at Hubbards Hills.

The 2018 Heneage Arms annual charity Sleigh Race fun event took place on the Sunday before Christmas, raising funds for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Runners negotiate a stile. Picture: Graham Stephenson EMN-181230-145703002

It started at 11am at the village of Sixhills, with runners racing to the Heneage Arms, in Hainton.

Six gallant teams consisting of five competitors, with four pushing and one steering the ‘sleigh’, braved the wet weather on the hilly two-mile course.

Louth AC, dressed as Elf Chums, won the fastest team prize, and in a new course record.

The team was made up of Mick Dean, Debbie Simpson, Ruth Edison, Kevin Wallis, and sleigh rider Ebony.

More than 100 runners and walkers turned out at a cold Hubbards Hills EMN-181230-145713002

* The Louth Athletic Club hosted their annual Boxing Day Fun Run at Hubbards Hills last Wednesday.

The event was well supported again this year as the winter sunshine and low temperatures did not deter family and friends in taking part.

A total of 103 runners and walkers from Louth AC club members to non-members and their family and friends, along with a few pet dogs, took part.

The run set off at 10.30am from the stepping stones, with runners and walkers going off together to complete one, two or four laps of a course which measured just under a mile.

Everyone received a chocolate treat for finishing.

Louth AC chairman and committee would like to thank everyone for their support and look forward to seeing new and old faces supporting the 2019 Pudding Run.