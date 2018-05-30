Louth Athletic Club impress at county track and field championships

Louth Athletic Club were on top form as they produced eight champions at the Humberside and Lincolnshire County Championships.

The club also boasted 18 further podium finishes, while 15 of its athletes achieved one or more personal bests at the event, held over two days at Grimsby and Boston.

Marla Bell won three medals and two PBs in the U11 girls' category EMN-180525-112220002

Vet 35 middle-distance runner Kerry Stainton took three titles at the championships in the 800m (2min.54.96secs), 1500m (5min 47.42secs), and 3000m (12min 30.23secs).

It was a feat almost matched by Evie Brooks in the under 15s girls’ category, with a 800m and 1500m double in personal best times of 2.26.34 and 5.05.76 respectively, the latter time smashing her previous best by 16 seconds.

She also set two PBs in the 300m before settling for silver in the final in 45.92secs.

Vet 50 runner Betty Gash also claimed two age group titles in the 1500m (6.27.12) and 3000m (13.32.16), the latter time breaking her previous best by six seconds.

There were other title doubles for Lloyd Buck, as he became U17 men’s champion at 400m and 1500m, including a personal best of 59.02 in the one-lap sprint, and Matthew Spendlove who ran a 20-second PB of 10.14.29 to win the U15 boys’ 3000m, and then topped the javelin standings with a throw of 23.87m.

Evie Kendrick completed the U13s girls’ sprint double, winning the 100m in a PB of 14.08 and then producing a 200m PB of 21.89 in the heats, a time she almost matched in winning the final.

And sisters Ellie and Evie Odlin both won U17 women’s gold in the 300m and 800m respectively.

Marla Bell picked up three medals and two PBs in the U11 girls’ category with silvers at 600m and long jump, and a 150m bronze,.

And in the U11 boys age group, sprinter Oliver Brooks won silver at 80m and 150m, setting new best marks over both distances, and Joseph Todd lowered his 80m PB by almost a second to 13.17 in the heats before securing bronze in the final.

At U15 girls, Freya Plaskitt took home bronze from the 1500m and 3000m, making an especially impressive debut over the longer distance, while Kandi Austin blitzed her discus PB by more than four metres to win silver, among three PBs.

And Megan Forman knocked four seconds off her 300m mark to win the bronze.

Caleb Stephenson chalked up a good time of 2.08.72 to claim a bronze in the U17 boys 800m, and Taran Dhami also won bronze thanks to a new personal best of 27.82 in the U15 boys 200m.