Louth Athletic Club in mix after cross country league opener

There was a good turnout by competitors and supporters for the first of the four-round Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League.

Louth Athletic Club had 18 members competing at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in a field of 234 runners representing 20 clubs.

The U15 girls trio went straight to the top of the team standings EMN-181015-152326002

The weather was perfect for racing with sunshine, and a course that was reasonably flat and fast comprising woodland tracks and light sandy soil.

A brilliant result for Louth’s under 15s girls’ team saw them take first place with 12 points.

Louth’s senior women are currently third overall, with the top three teams tightly bunched.

Lincoln and District Runners have 37 points, with Sleaford Town Runners just two points adrift on 39, while Louth A have 43 points.

Gail Castledine has recently returned to competitive running for Louth AC EMN-181015-152505002

Louth AC results –

Under 20/Senior/Veteran Women (61 runners) –

A team (3rd): 4th Kerry Stainton, 9th Ruth Edison, 30th Ros Jackson. B team: 34th Jane Cope, 39th Karen Moulding, 58th Gail Castledine.

Under 20/Senior/Veteran Men (87 runners) –

A team (11th): 28th Kevin Wallis, 36th Austin Smith, 58th Phil Jackson. Individuals: 63rd Mick Dean, 71st Eddie Enright.

Under 15 Girls (7 runners) –

Team (1st): 2nd Evie Brooks, 3rd Freya Plaskitt, 7th Tilly Mossop.

Under 13 Boys (14 runners) –

Individual: 7th Declan Templeton.

Under 11 Girls (18 runners – no team placings) –

Individuals: 6th Marla Bell, 10th Ava Rhodes

Under 11 Boys (10 runners) –

Individual: 10th James Greenfield.