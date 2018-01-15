Louth Athletic Club in the medals at Lincolnshire Cross Country Championships

Louth Athletic Club members enjoyed had a great start to 2018 at the Lincolnshire Cross Country Championships as they carried over their form from 2017.

Three of the 26-strong squad secured podium finishes at Anton’s Gowt, near Boston, while four of the teams finished second in the various age group categories.

Louth AC veteran Phil Jackson at the county cross country championships EMN-180115-124849002

A total of 249 athletes from 20 clubs took part in the championships at the popular equestrian centre which included the customary water jump obstacle.

Runners faced cold and particularly muddy conditions in areas after the recent rains which made the going tough for all runners, but only a light breeze.

Louth’s Lucas George-Jones had an outstanding run to finish third in the under 15 boys’ race in a time of 18min 32secs, only two seconds off second place.

With strong support from Jayden Daniels (18.46) in sixth, Matthew Spendlove (18.54) in seventh, Louth AC finished second in the team standings, just a point behind Lincoln Wellington, with only two points splitting the top three teams.

Jack Darnell took more than a minute off his 10k PB on New Year's Day EMN-180115-124859002

Taren Dhami also finished 14th in 21.37.

Evie Brooks battled hard at the end of the under 13 girls’ race to finish third in 11min 50secs, only three seconds behind the runner-up, while the dedicated Kerry Stainton finished third veteran in the senior women’s race.

Louth’s under 15 girls’ team finished second team, again behind Lincoln Wellington, as Hannah Reid (16.09) came home eighth, followed by Isabelle Dhami (16.23) in ninth and Freya Plaskitt (17.25) in 13th.

The veteran men’s team finished second behind Lincoln and District Runners in a distance of just over 10k.

Jason Oxby also began 2018 with a PB at Cleethorpes EMN-180115-124909002

Denzil Lynch (42.05), finished 17th, Jason Oxby (45.19) was 26th, and Kevin Wallis was 28th in 45.24.

Team-mates Paul Snowden (47.08) and Phil Jackson (54.48) were 38th and 59th respectively.

The veteran women’s finished 2nd team behind Lincoln Wellington AC. 3rd Kerry Stainton

30.31, 8th Trudy Roberts 31.53 and 9th Betty Gash 32.04.

The veteran women’s B team finished sixth with Ruth Edison 14th in 34.07, Amanda Daniels (34.51) in 20th and Jane Cope (36.21) in 25th.

They were supported by Shirley-Ann Willet (36.54 – 28th) and Karen Moulding (40.51 – 34th).

Other results –

U11 Boys: 13th James Gunfield 10.09. U11 Girls: 5th Marla Bell 7.40. U13 Boys: 10th Declan Templeton 12.10. U17 Women: 7th Carlissa Daniels 25.07. Senior Women: 15th Molly Pacey 42.23.

* A group of eight Louth AC runners joined a field of 62 runners at the Cleethorpes AC Winter 5K Prom.

Nick Marsh was first home for Louth in third place in a time of 17min 52secs, closely followed two places back by Jack Darnell (18.08).

Den Lynch was 11th in 18.32, while Jason Oxby (16th – 19.35) and Andrew Byatt (19th – 20.16) also finished inside the top 20.

Under 15 runner Jacob Byatt was 27th in 22.04, followed by vet 60 finisher Rene Darnell (39th – 23.34) and Karen Moulding (58th – 27.52).

* Six Louth AC seniors joined 567 runners on the streets of Cleethorpes and Humberston on a fast, flat course for the New Year’s Day 10K.

Adam Dalton finished seventh overall with a fantastic personal best time of 33min 28secs, while Den Lynch ran a solid race to come home 41st and eighth in the Vet 45 category in 37.52.

Jack Darnell took more than a minute off his PB in a brilliant time of 38.07 to cross the line 44th, and the ever-improving Jason Oxby knocked 31 seconds off his PB to clock 41.19 for 16th place in the Vet 45 age group.

Keith Vickers, making his return to racing after a few months’ break ran a controlled race in 46.40 to finish 176th, and 10th in the vet 55 category, and Ruth Edison had another good result with 48.12 to finish 194th and sixth in the vet 45 ladies’ category.

Amanda Young also ran well to come home in 55.39 for 374th, and 14th in the vet 50 group.