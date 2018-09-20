Louth Athletic Club seal five title in Wolds Dash series

Louth Athletic Club took home eight awards at the conclusion of its own 35th Wolds Dash League series earlier this month.

The series is held monthly on from May to September for a range of age categories on lapped courses at Hubbards Hills, with 266 runners competing in the five races in 2018.

The start of the final senior race of the Wolds Dash series PHOTO: Graham Stephenson EMN-180920-144531002

The final league event was held on 5th September with the Presentations followed the final race on September 5 with the top 10 positions in each race winning points towards an overall league position.

Louth AC had five winners in Ruth Edison (vet women), Adam Dalton (senior men), Caleb Stephenson (U17 boys), Evie Brooks (U15 girls) and Amelie Morton (U9 girls).

Prizes also went to Louth AC runners-up Freya Plaskitt (U15 girls), Declan Templeton (U13 boys), and Oliver Edwards (U11 boys).

Other Louth AC junior runners: Adela Mills, Ava Rhodes, Marla Bell, Amy Baxter, Iris George-Jones, Ben Templeton, Louis Whomsley, Oliver Brooks, Joseph Todd, Jake Adams, Max Danby, Arthur Topham, James Greenfield, Sam Parkinson, Bethany Ardern, Kandi Austin, Amelia-Jay Morley, Matilda Mossop, Sophie Henderson, Megan Forman, Charlotte Merry, Bronwen Steer, Lloyd Buck, Hannah Reid, Isabelle Dharmi.

Freya Plaskitt was Under 15s girls runner-up in the Wolds Dash series PHOTO: Graham Stephenson EMN-180920-144552002

Winners (Juniors) – U9 Girls: Amelie Morton (Louth AC) 40pts; U9 Boys: Jacob Holland (Grimsby Harriers) 37; U11 G: Matilda Carrotte (Cleethorpes AC) 40; U11 B: George Wilson (Cleethorpes AC) 40; U13 G: Charlotte Hawkins (Grimsby Harriers) 40; U13 B: Joe Carrott (Cleethorpes AC) 40; U15 G: Evie Brooks (Louth AC) 40; U15 B: Charlie Burrell (Cleethorpes AC) 40; U17 B: Caleb Stephenson (Louth AC) 40.

(Seniors/Veterans) – Junior Women: Paige Midgley (Mablethorpe RC) 40pts; Senior Men: Adam Dalton (Louth AC) 40; Senior Women: Laura White (unattached) 37; Veteran Men: Paul Jackson (Skegness & District RC) 38; Veteran Women: Ruth Edison (Louth AC) 36.

* Five members of Louth AC competed in the multi-terrain Humber Coastal Half Marathon on a breezy Sunday morning in Cleethorpes.

Of the 1,320 finishers, first home for Louth was Adam Dalton who finished in a brilliant sixth place, a whisker away from a PB in an excellent 1hr 14min 54secs.

Evie Brooks on her way to finishing first female in the Humber Coastal 5k EMN-180920-144520002

Ruth Edison, hoping to run under 1hr 50mins, smashed her PB by seven minutes to finish in a fantastic time of 1.46.58 for 322nd place, and Clare Koslow – was just outside her PB to finish 661st in 1.59.21.

Shirley Willett ran a respectable time of 2.02.47 to finish in 749th, and Amanda Young ran a conservative race to finish 915th in 2.10.17.

Evie Brooks had an outstanding race in the flat fast 5K, achieving a 5K personal best by 46 seconds in 20min 22secs to win the women’s race, beating a Lincoln Wellington Vet 35 runner Judith Broadbent into second.

Evie finished 17th overall out of 396 finishers.