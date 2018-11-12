Louth bowlers edge past Scunthorpe in national competition

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s team produced a couple of good results in national and county competition.

In the Over 60s National Double Rink competition they just got the better of Scunthorpe B team by an aggregate shots score 31-29.

With one rink played at Louth and the other simultaneously at Scunthorpe, it was important to keep abreast of the scores relayed between the clubs in such a tight contest.

The outcome was only decided on the final ends and could easily have swung Scunthorpe’s way when their home rink scored a 4 on the last end.

But the Louth home rink also grabbed four shots on their final end to squeeze through to the next round.

* At county league level, the men’s A team enjoyed a resounding 139-74 aggregate home win against Grantham, winning on four of the five rinks.

Simon Reeson, Geoff Ford, Mike Catlow and Andy Cave combined to provide Louth’s biggest winning margin of 42-14, and Tony Musson guided his rink to a 29-6 win, while Paul Mortimer’s rink won 33-13, and Colin Smith’s rink came through 22-20.

* At club level, APS remained four points clear at the top of the Evening Fours League after a big victory over Stags who only managed to get on the scoreline late on.

Fast Shippers moved into second spot on shots difference thanks to a comfortable win against Wayouts, while Roundheads dropped to third after losing 23-12 to Blossom Way.

* There was an important game in the Ladies’ League where Canaries opened up a four-point lead after coming good at the end to beat second-placed Jaytones.

Follies could have pinched second spot, but were beaten 18-3 by Birdies who recorded their first win of the season thanks to their trio of Barbara Shufflebotham, Janice Hexton and Vanessa Drewery.

* There was also a first win for John Still and Tim Prescott in Division Three of the Australian Pairs as they beat Pete and Wendy Neve 17-6.