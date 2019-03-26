Louth bowlers pip Lincoln to reach county final

Louth Indoor Bowls Club duo Tina Reeson and Rachael Stanley are one win away from a county title after edging a tight semi-final clash.

Tina and Rachael came through a close-run tie at Sleaford to reach the final of the county ladies’ pairs at Boston on Sunday, April 28.

They were up against Lincoln duo Lyn Mountain and Yvonne Sheldon, and after a tense finish the Louth pair edged home 17-15.

Rachael also has a chance of competing in the mixed pairs final on the same day, and will team up with Simon Reeson in the semi-finals at Horncastle this Saturday. After a run of home victories in the County League, the club’s men’s over 60s team couldn’t keep the winning run going in their away match at bottom-of-the-table Horncastle.

They did manage two rink wins, but lost on aggregate shots by 103 to 93.

The result left them in fourth place, but level on points with the two clubs above them.

* In the Louth club leagues, APS clinched the Evening Fours title with a comfortable victory over Stags, while rivals Fast Shippers were beaten 14-12 by Blossom Way.

Roundheads still have an outside chance of pinching second place after beating Questors 21-6.

* Ladies’ League leaders Canaries are almost assured of the title after winning 15-8 against Ladybirds to maintain a six-point advantage.

Second-placed Jaytones beat Birdies 17-11 and with just three games to play can only match the leaders on points.

* In the Mixed Fours League, SOS have a one-point lead at the top courtesy of a draw in their catch-up game against Wickaholics.

They then beat the same team 19-9, while second-placed Barracudas were scraping to a 15-14 win over Smilers.