Louth Bowls: Castaways out on their own after perfect start

Competition remains tight in the early days of the winter league season at Louth Indoor Bowls Club.

Castaways have won all four of their games so far in the Morning Triples, the latest a 17-8 victory over JCB, while in Division Two of that league, Pips also have maximum points from four games after beating Unreal Madrid 15-6.

* Results from Division Two of the Friday Mixed Pairs would suggest an interesting season ahead as nine of the 10 pairs have won at least one game each. And in Division Three, Barry and Sally Coultas are setting the pace with seven points from four games, their only slip-up coming when held to a 16-16 draw by Martin Green and Sue Gurbutt.

* In the Evening Triples, Jackos are the only unbeaten team after winning their latest game 20-9 against Stags, but in Division Two, no team has escaped defeat.

* APS have maximum points from three games in the Evening Fours after beating Blossom Way 23-14, but Fast Shippers have won both of their games to date.

* In the Ladies’ League, Jaytones are setting the pace with full points from three games after a comfortable win against Woodentops.

Last winter’s champions Canaries have two wins out of two after scraping through 14-13 against Birdies.

* There were a couple of excellent games in the Afternoon Triples where reigning champions Taylor Made lost for the first time, and Trevs and SOS fought out a 15-15 draw.

Taylor Made had led 10-5, but opponents Mariners won the next four ends to net a 15-10 victory.

Trevs had trailed 5-10 and 10-14, but scored a two and a three to take the lead, only for SOS to grab one shot on the final end to salvage a draw.

* Entries are being accepted for the various club knockout competitions and members should submit the forms promptly to avoid missing the cut.