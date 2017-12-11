Louth Bowls: Chalkers maintain narrow lead

The Evening Fours league at Louth Indoor Bowls Club has lost one of its title-chasing teams following the withdrawal of Rockset.

But it has not lessened the battle for top spot as the Chalkers’ team of Russ Dent, Simon Dent, Barrie Scott and Kev Stamford maintained their three-point advantage with a 17-14 win against Humberstone.

Blossom Way hung on to second spot with an important 21-18 victory over Fast Shippers who slipped one place to fourth, and APS moved up to third as they beat Wayouts 19-11.

* In the Ladies’ League, Canaries opened a four-point gap at the top after surviving a fightback by Birdies to win 12-11, while Flyers beat Jaytones 13-12 to pinch second spot from their opponents.

Waltham extended their lead at the top to four points as they won 19-5 against Crackerbarrels.

Second-placed Castaways didn’t have a game, and Webbos moved within three points with a good 16-12 victory over JCB.

In Division Two, just one point separates the top four teams as the top two both lost, with leaders Wise Guys outthought in a 16-7 defeat against third-placed Scorpions. Fledglings lost 12-8 to fourth-placed Pips.

* Last Friday’s games in the Afternoon Triples saw Taylor Made take a big step towards retaining their title as they beat Poachers 17-9.

They opened a nine-point gap over SOS who were beaten 20-6 by Dodgers for whom Deb and Neil Castle with Paul Smith all played well.

In the second division, the battle of the top two saw Squirrels move two points clear as they enjoyed a surprisingly comfortable 22-5 win over Webbos.

* The club’s Christmas party on Saturday night was well attended with excellent entertainment from vocalist Chris King.

The event was well organised by club manager Simon Reeson, helped by wife Tina and the catering team.