Louth Bowls Club leagues hot up as season finale draws near

editorial image

Some games have taken on added significance as the summer season at Louth Indoor Bowls Club heads into its final third.

Morning Triples leaders Kestrels produced an important 21-7 win over second-placed Dreamers, while Matelots sailed back into contention with a simple 24-10 victory against Wishfuls who were a player short.

Mudlarks also slipped up when beaten 24-4 by Puffins, for whom Richard Tyrell, and Pete and Wendy Neve played well.

Kestrels also won their second game to open up an 11-point advantage, but were given a tough game by a Two Plus One trio of Heather and John Masters with Barry Toyn before scraping home 13-12.

Matelots notched a second victory when beating Wasps 14-9 to move into second spot on shots difference from Dreamers. Otters are two points further back in fourth after beating In A Minute 17-9.

* Australian Pairs Group A leaders Tony Powell and Liz Draper suffered a 15-7 defeat against third-placed George Foster and Terry Cornwall and now top the table only by a slender shots difference from Pete and Gill Fletcher who didn’t play.

Fourth-placed pair Martin and Linda Oldfield are also just two points off the lead after hanging on to beat Dave Wise and Wendy Porter 15-14.

In Group B, Malcolm Pearce and Rachael Stanley maintained their nine-point lead with a 22-11 win over Pete and Wendy Neve, but only thanks to scoring a five on one end late on.

Ray and Sue Green kept second spot on shots difference with a 16-7 win over Pat Morley and Ros Toyn, while Fred and Jean Bradley beat Chas Dewar and Yvonne Cooper 14-9.

Fourth-placed Richard Tyrell and Derek Tomlin are only a point further back after beating Mick Winn and Peter Hodgson 17-9, but have two games in hand.

* Tina Reeson and Barrie Robinson moved a point clear in the Evening Pairs with two victories, beating Barry Toyn and Derek Tomlin 21-12, and winning 20-10 against Mike Leverton and Vic Matthews.

Their cause was helped when second-placed duo Gary Boswell and Gill Gletcher lost 15-13 to Barrie Scott and Ryan O’Connor who also beat Tony Powell and Wendy Neve 15-10.