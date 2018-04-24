Louth Bowls: County League honours for Mixed A

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s Mixed A team were crowned champions of their County League section after a 103-85 aggregate shots victory at home to Stamford.

The team, captained by Alan Watson, needed 10 points from the game to go above Horncastle, but it was not an easy match against Stamford who themselves needed six points to avoid bottom spot.

In the end, Louth won on three rinks, Allan Dent, Paul Hayman, Jean Holdsworth and Sue Page claiming the biggest margin of victory, 30-8, while the other two were won 27-22 and 18-15.

With two points for a rink win, and an extra eight points for the overall aggregate, Louth finished champions by five points.

* On Sunday, Louth IBC were proud hosts of the Lincolnshire Indoor Bowling Association men’s and ladies’ county finals.

The 14 matches were spread across three sessions, starting at 9am and running through to 8.30pm, with the spectators treated to some excellent bowling from some of the county’s players.

* The club knockout finals saw a mix of close games and comfortable wins.

Tony Musson eased to a simple victory over Alan Dent (junior) in the Open Sets Singles, winning both sets, and repeated the victory against his opponent in the men’s open singles, winning 21-7.

There was a simple victory for Anne Burchell and Rachael Stanley in the ladies’ pairs where they beat Carol Kelly and Jean Dracass 22-10.

Rachael had earlier played in the ladies’ fours alongside Carol Smith, Liz Draper and Irene Bailey and they led 12-9 before their opponents – Gill Leverton, Carol Kelly, Barbara Shufflebotham and Tina Reeson – hit a rich vein of form to triumph 20-13.