Louth Bowls: Defending champs Taylor Made pick up where they left off

Many outdoor bowlers are still adjusting to life back on the carpet in the early weeks of winter leagues at Louth Indoor Bowls Club.

But there were no such problems for the players of Taylor Made though as the defending Afternoon Triples champions made it four wins out of four with victories over Trevs (16-9) and Dodgers (18-10).

Men’s over 60s champions Seniors also look in good form again as they beat Wranglers 26-13.

* In the Morning Triples, Castaways have won both their opening games, beating Waltham 16-9 and Webbos 14-10, while in Division Two, Pips made it two wins from two games after a 13-11 victory against Not So Hotspurs.

* Jaytones have won both their Ladies’ League games after defeating Tyros 19-14, while defending champions Canaries got their season off to a flying start with a big win against Ladybirds.

* Tony Saunders and Irene Bailey have surprised a few people in the Friday Mixed Pairs by winning their opening two games.

They followed a 16-12 victory over champions Alan Watson and Wendy Blyth with a 15-7 defeat of Brenda True and substitute partner Neil Castle.

Horace Cope and Gill Leverton have also won both their opening games, but only just got the better of Derek Tomlin and Yvonne Cooper in a 13-9 scoreline.

In Division Three, Barry and Sally Coultas enjoyed a comfortable win over Brian and Bernice Culham to record their second victory.

* In the club’s first county match of the season, the Louth ladies team had a tough opening encounter at home to Lincoln and could manage only one rink win from Bernice Culham, Rita Jackson, Sue Page and Janice Hexton (22-16).

Two of the other four rinks lost out by just two and three shots respectively.

* The club’s coffee morning last Friday raised more than £400 for Macmillan Cancer Support and the club thanks everyone who contributed.