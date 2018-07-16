Louth Bowls: Dreamers cut gap to Triples League leaders

There were some excellent games in the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club last week.

Leaders Kestrels were without a game in the opening set of fixtures, but Dreamers missed the chance to close the gap when they lost 19-12 to a Puffins trio of Pete and Wendy Neve, with Bob Tice.

This allowed Otters to move two points closer to Dreamers after a 15-10 win over Wishfuls, while Matelots stayed in the hunt with a 18-15 win against Mudlarks.

Matelots had led 12-4, but then found themselves 14-15 behind before a late flourish edged them to victory.

In the second round of fixtures, Kestrels came up against a strong Wasps team of Barrie Scott, John Readman and Simon Reeson and trailed 0-9 and 5-13.

But a change in playing order saw them find form and two shots on the final end salvaged a 14-14 draw.

Dreamers did cut the gap on the leaders to seven points with a simple 27-4 win against In A Minute.

Matelots regained third spot, exchanging places with Otters who they beat 24-13. Otters had led 8-3, but a disastrous spell saw them concede 19 shots in five ends, including a five and a seven.

Mudlarks stayed fifth after winning 14-10 against Wishfuls who have fallen away slightly after a promising first half of the season.

* The Tony Powell and Liz Draper pairing took over top spot in Group A of the Australian Pairs after playing their games in hand.

They beat Dave Wise and Wendy Porter 23-9 and then moved top of the table on shots difference after a 21-5 victory over Audrey Winn and Mo Dewar.

Pete and Gill Fletcher are second after losing to the Wise/Porter combination.

In Group B, Malcolm Pearce and Rachael Stanley are well clear at the top after a 19-7 win against Mick Winn and Peter Hodgson, but they had to come good in the latter stages.

Ray and Sue Green took second spot on shots difference from Fred and Jean Bradley whom they beat 20-4.