Louth Bowls: Jackos strengthen Triples League title chances

It looks like being a two-horse race at the top of the Evening Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club.

Jackos opened up a three-point lead after beating BRSA 22-8, while second-placed Blossom Way didn’t have a game.

Third-placed Waltham Tigers are now eight points further back after being edged out 10-9 by bottom team Stags.

Some of the newly-joined club members have been getting into teams, and two of them, Cynthia Smith and Mike Hewitt, turned out for Division Two team Hardly Athletic and did their bit in a 19-15 win against third-placed Spire.

Leaders Blue Jays were beaten 14-8 by EBC, but still kept their four-point advantage over Badgers who lost both of their games, going down 13-12 to Spire, and crashing 28-14 to bottom team Travellers.

* Two wins for Castaways gave them what looks an unassailable 12-point lead at the top of the Morning Triples League.

They comfortably beat Webbos and then saw off Waltham 13-9.

Webbos then overcame a sluggish start to pick up an eight which helped them scrape a 17-15 win over Doves to stay in second spot, ahead of Fledglings who won 16-11 against Waltham.

In Division Two, Backwoodsmen beat Louth 13-9, and Scorpions 17-8 to take top spot, one point ahead of Pips who lost 13-8 to Louth and 18-13 to Scorpions.

This allowed Unreal Madrid to move to within a point of Pips after a 11-8 win over Not So Hotspurs as the two teams swapped places.

But such is the closeness of the division that only five points separate top from bottom.

* In the Mixed Fours, an easy win for SOS over Barracudas kept them four points in front of Wickaholics.

They beat Dreamers 20-11 to stay second on shots difference ahead of Half A Mo who moved into third spot with a 16-9 win against Smilers.

But once again the even nature of the league means next-bottom Barracudas are just two points off second spot.