Louth Bowls: Kestrels go clear as rivals falter

Two victories in the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club saw Kestrels open a two-point gap at the top as their nearest rivals suffered defeats.

The leaders just scraped through 10-9 in an excellent game against Matelots who fought back from 8-1 down, but Kestrels then had a slightly easier time against title challengers Dreamers and won 21-10, sending their opponents down to third.

Wishfuls took over second spot after they cruised to a 21-6 over Wasps, but they couldn’t continue that form into their next match against Mudlarks for whom Dave Stringer and Ken and Sheila Webster produced an 18-5 victory.

Otters kept themselves in the hunt by winning a tight game against In A Minute, 11-8, and then beating Puffins 19-7.

* Group A of the Australian Pairs is developing into an interesting contest with seven of the 10 pairs level on points.

Linda and Martin Oldfield leapt into top spot after winning 14-10 against Wendy Porter and Jean Holdsworth who could have gone top with a victory, but slipped to third.

Liz Draper and Tony Powell remained second despite not playing, while Gill and Pete Fletcher moved into fourth place after defeating seventh-placed Anne Malcolm and Charlie Briggs 15-7.

Fifth-placed Pat and Barrie Stephenson missed the chance of heading the table when beaten 15-9 by Christine and Bob Tice, while Terry Cornwall and stand-in partner George Foster are sixth after beating Bobbie and Keith Mumby-Croft 13-10.

Rachael Stanley and Malcolm Pearce opened a two-point lead at the top of Group B, but only thanks to grabbing a shot on the last end to win 10-9 against second-placed Sue and Ray Green who can consider themselves unlucky to lose

* Team captains are reminded that registration forms and the relevant entry fees for next winter’s leagues should be submitted as soon as possible to avoid missing out.