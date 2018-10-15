Louth Bowls: Ladies’ complete Horncastle clean sweep in County League

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s ladies’ team produced an excellent result in their county match at home against Horncastle last week.

They won on all five rinks, with an aggregate shots victory of 128 to 69.

Leading the way was Sylvia Stainton’s rink of Brenda True, Gill Leverton and Liz Draper who thumped their opponents 34-4.

Also enjoying a comfortable 36-13 win was the rink of Tina Reeson, Irene Bailey, Sue Gurbutt and Tracey Short, but the other three rinks were very close, with margins of only three, two and one.

* Louth’s men’s A team did not fare quite so well in their home match against Stamford A last weekend, winning on just two rinks and losing the aggregate by 88 shots to 101.

The damage was effectively done on one rink which was lost 11-30.

* At club level there were some excellent games across the leagues.

In the Afternoon Triples, the top-of-the-table clash saw Mariners come good at the end of their game against Taylor Made to win 12-8 and take a two-point lead in the table.

In Division Two, Rustics just clung on to their unbeaten record after two close games.

They just got the better of Cardinals by 12-11 and squeezed through 14-12 against Louth who remain bottom without a point to their name.

* In the Evening Fours, APS made it four wins out of four with a 17-11 victory against Roundheads, while Fast Shippers have maximum points from three games after beating Alford 18-6.

* Castaways are setting the pace in the Morning Triples with five wins out of five after a 19-14 victory.

But Webbos have also made a good start to the season and they scraped through 10-9 after an excellent game against Doves.

* There is still time for members to enter the various knockout competitions, but the deadline is Sunday, October 28 so entries should be submitted promptly to avoid missing out.