Louth Bowls: Ladies see off Scunthorpe in County League

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s ladies’ team produced an excellent aggregate shots victory over visitors Scunthorpe in their latest County League match.

Despite winning on only three of the five rinks, and suffering a heavy defeat on one of the others, the hosts eventually won by 98 shots to 85.

Louth’s best rink was made up of Tina Reeson, Barbara Shufflebotham, Rita Jackson and Anne Burchell which won 26-12.

There were also wins for the rinks skipped by Carol Smith (25-14) and Chris Love (21-13), while Bernice Culham’s rink were edged out by just one shot.

* In the club leagues, Half Pints clinched the Monday Evening Two-bowls Triples title with six games to spare when producing a late flourish to beat LOR 25-21.

Meanwhile, Castaways secured the Morning Triples League title with a 31-11 victory over Fledglings.

* The close battle continues at the top of the Mixed Fours League where Barracudas beat Falcons 14-6 to open a two-point lead over SOS who have two games in hand.

Wickaholics stayed in the hunt when scraping past Smilers 13-12.

* Ladies’ League leaders Canaries were given a wake-up call when beaten 21-10 by Jaytones who moved within three points of their opponents.

Third-paced Follies lost a little ground when held to a 14-14 draw by Birdies and are five points off top spot.

* The top two places are already decided in the Friday Mixed Pairs League, but the finishing order is anyone’s guess.

Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton were in good form as they comfortably beat Gill Leverton and Horace Cope to go one point ahead of Carol and Colin Smith.

They were beaten 17-10 by Wendy Blyth and stand-in partner Simon Reeson.