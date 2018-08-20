Louth Bowls: Last unbeaten record falls as group winners beaten

The last remaining unbeaten record of the summer season was ruined at Louth Indoor Bowls Club when Malcolm Pearce and Rachael Stanley lost their penultimate game in Group B of the Australian Pairs League.

Having won convincingly against Ros Toyn and Pat Morley in an earlier game, they then surrendered their unbeaten tag when losing 13-11 to Yvonne Cooper and substitute partner Mike Norton.

The group winners had looked to have secured another victory when holding five shots on the final end, but Yvonne’s very last delivery trailed the jack to pinch the shot.

Second spot looks likely to go to Ray and Sue Green who had earlier beaten Cooper and stand-in partner Sally Coultas 20-10.

That kept them two points clear of Barrie Scott and David Yates who lost a last-end decider 14-13 against fourth-placed Fred and Jean Bradley who moved level on points with their opponents with a game in hand.

Richard Tyrell and Derek Tomlin still have a slim chance of pinching the runners-up spot, lying three points behind the Greens with four games to play.

* It’s a three-way battle for the Group A title where the Tony Powell and Liz Draper pairing have taken a one-point lead with wins against Charlie Briggs and Anne Malcolm (19-8), and Neil Castle and Audrey Winn (17-8).

Second-placed George Foster and Terry Cornwall had a comfortable victory over the Castle and Winn duo to stay three points clear of Pete and Gill Fletcher who have three games to play.

* Kestrels are within one victory of clinching the Morning Triples League title after easing to wins against Dreamers and Puffins.

But there are four teams scrapping for second spot.

Otters failed to break clear of the pack when losing 18-8 to fifth-placed Mudlarks who also won 17-11 against Puffins to move within two points of second place.

Dreamers have the same points as Otters after beating Two Plus One 9-6, while Matelots stayed fourth with a 15-7 win against Wishfuls.