Louth Bowls: Men’s A claim superb Spalding clean sweep

There was a tremendous result for Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s Men’s A team when they travelled to Spalding for a County League match last week.

Louth won on all five rinks in an aggregate shots victory of 127 to 73.

The best winning margin for Louth was the rink of Gary Bell, Derek Woodforth, Bob Ledgerwood and Kevin Stamford which cruised to a 37-11 victory.

And there was a comfortable 27-13 win for the rink of Andy Leggett, Barrie Robinson, Keith Kelly and Tony Musson.

Allan Dent skipped his rink to a 20-9 win, but the other two rinks were only decided on the final end, with Colin Smith’s rink winning by two shots, and Simon Reeson’s rink sneaking a one-shot win.

* At club level, Humberstone are champions of the Monday Evening Two-Bowls Triples League after beating Half Pints 21-14.

Faster Shippers won the battle for runners-up spot when their trio of Cheryl Hanslip, Derek Morris and Bob Ledgerwood beat third-placed Fast Shippers 19-16.

* Saints were confirmed as champions of Division Two of the Men’s Over 60s League when their team of Malcolm Pearce, Vic Ball and Barry Coultas defeated Yes Fred 15-6.

Preston claimed the runners-up spot after beating Louth 20-7.

* Fledglings have finished top of Division Two of the Morning Triples League after wins against two teams who are battling for second spot.

They beat Backwoodsmen 24-7, and then edged past Wise Guys 16-12.

Wise Guys also lost 12-10 to Louth who are now two points clear in second place.

* Bernice Culham and Horace Cope clinched the Division Two title in the Friday Mixed Pairs with a 19-11 win over Rita Jackson and Barrie Robinson.