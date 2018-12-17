Louth Bowls: Mixed A go clear in County League with Skegness win

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s mixed A team produced an impressive 113 to 96 aggregate shots victory in a county match away at Skegness last week.

The result saw them go two points clear at the top of Division One and with a game in hand.

Best rink for Louth on the day was that of Colin and Carol Smith, and Mike and Gill Leverton which won 23-12.

Rob Lamb’s rink won by eight shots, while Simon Reeson’s rink had a seven shots win, and Keith Kelly’s rink edged home by four shots.

* At club level it was a week of defeats for one or two table-toppers.

Evening Fours League leaders APS were beaten 20-12 by second-placed Fast Shippers, but they still hold a four-point advantage, while Roundheads moved level on points with Shippers after scraping a 13-12 win against Blossom Way.

* Ladies’ League leaders Canaries also tasted defeat when beaten 18-10 by Tyros.

They saw their advantage reduced to two points ahead of Follies, 20-10 winners against Woodentops who were replaced in third spot by Jaytones after their 14-9 win over Ladybirds.

* In the Mixed Fours, SOS were beaten 16-13 by Dreamers.

The result saw their lead cut to four points ahead of a group of five teams all on the same number of points.

The group includes second-placed Wickaholics who won 21-12 against Falcons, and Barracudas who beat Half A Mo 12-10.

* Friday Mixed Pairs leaders Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton lost their unbeaten record in no uncertain manner when outplayed by Carol and Keith Kelly, beaten 20-7 in a re-arranged game.

But the leading pair were back on form in their next game when easing to a 26-4 win against Irene Bailey and substitute partner Dave Roper to maintain a two-point gap over Carol and Colin Smith who beat Gill and Mike Leverton 20-10.

* The club’s popular Christmas tournament takes place on Thursday, December 27, and on Sunday, December 30 the club is holding a Junior Open Day for youngsters, free of charge, to go along and learn what the game is all about.