Louth Bowls: O60s chalk up fifh straight County League win

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s over 60s team won their fifth successive County League match when beating visitors Sleaford on aggregate shots by 132 to 76.

The rink made up of Harry Atkinson, Mally Hewson, Bob Ledgerwood and Barry Mountain racked up a 39-9 win, while Keith Kelly’s rink won by 17 shots.

There was a 16-shot win for Colin Smith’s rink, and George Willoughby’s rink edged a 22-18 win, but Sleaford did get some consolation with one rink win.

The victory moved the team up to fourth place in the seven-team Division One table, and clear of the bottom three.

* Louth men’s A team did not fare so well in their home match against Boston, but only lost narrowly, 89-94, despite winning just two rinks against a strong visiting team.

Best rink for Louth was that of Simon Reeson, Geoff Ford, Bob Ledgerwood and Mike Catlow which won 23-15, while Allan Dent’s rink also won by 21-18.

The margins of defeat on the other three rinks were by no more than seven shots.

* In the club leagues, the first winter season title to be decided was the Men’s Over 60s League Division One, where Seniors clinched top spot with a 20-11 win over Phoenix.

* Elsewhere, Barracudas moved to top spot in the Mixed Fours when a 14-6 win over Falcons put them two points ahead of SOS who didn’t play but have two games in hand.

* There were two very close games in the Friday Mixed Pairs League which resulted in Carol and Colin Smith moving into first place after beating Gill Leverton and Horace Cope 12-11, whilst previous leaders Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton were held to a 12-12 draw by Wendy Blyth and Alan Watson.