Louth Bowls: Shippers slip in chase for the summit

Fast Shippers failed to keep the pressure on Evening Fours League leaders APS at Louth Indoor Bowls Club last week.

Their progress was slowed by the Questors team of Paul Radford, Mike Leverton, John Readman and Pete Stainton who came up with a 14-13 win.

APS rubbed salt in the wound as they beat Alford 23-10 to open up a six-point lead, although they have played two games more than their nearest challengers.

Roundheads moved level on points with second-placed Shippers thanks to a 10-8 win over Wayouts.

* In the Ladies’ League, Canaries maintained their two-point advantage with a 15-8 victory over Woodentops, while Follies’ 14-10 win over Ladybirds moved them into second spot, leapfrogging their opponents and also Jaytones who didn’t have a game.

* Mixed Fours League leaders SOS saw their advantage cut to three points when they were beaten 15-13 by bottom team Smilers.

Pam Cowling, Brian and Irene East, and John Clayton secured only a second win of the season for the strugglers.

Dreamers beat Falcons 12-10 to move into second spot, ahead of Wickaholics who lost 20-13 to Half A Mo.

* There was no change at the top of the Friday Mixed Pairs League where Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton remained two points clear after just getting the better of Yvonne Cooper and stand-in partner Simon Reeson in an 18-14 win.

Carol and Colin Smith came good towards the end of their game to beat Irene Bailey and Tony Saunders 19-10, while Wendy and Vic White consolidated third place with a 18-10 win over Brenda True and Tony Powell.

In Division Two, there was an important win for Gill and Pete Fletcher who beat Anne Burchell and Ian Bertram 12-4, a win which put them four points clear of their opponents but having played two games more.

* In the Tuesday Mixed Pairs League, Tina Reeson and Tony Musson lost for the first time this winter when edged out 15-14 by Jean Dracass and John Welsh, but they are still three points ahead of Barbara Shufflebotham and Terry Cornwall who saw off Sue Gurbutt and Robin Barrow 18-8.