Louth Bowls: Stand-in helps trio to tournament win

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s Christmas tournament was enjoyed as a welcome, if temporary, distraction from the seasonal festivities.

It was played as a two-bowl triples, with each team getting three games played over 10 ends.

The outcome was decided only on the final round of matches, with the trio of Barrie Scott, Maureen Robinson and Pat Morley needing to win nine of the 10 ends to clinch overall victory.

It was a tall order and they started well, but could manage to win only seven ends in the 8-3 result and finished in second place on 29 points.

The winning team, on 30 points, having also won all three of their games, comprised of Malcolm Pearce, Mike Norton and John Bevan.

John had only turned up to watch, but was pressed into action because of a non-arrival.

In third place was Mike Catlow, Marion Rose and Barry Toyn whose only defeat came against the eventual champions.

There was also a separate skills test, played over four different disciplines, which was won by Sally Coultas.

* The club’s latest County League action saw Louth IBC’s mixed B team at home in Division Two against bottom-of-the-table Grantham, while the mixed A team headed to Boston for a Division One clash.

The B team won on three of the five rinks which gave them an aggregate shots victory of 87-82.

The Louth rink with the best winning margin comprised of Ken Hasnip, Andrew McMaster, Irene Bailey and Judith Walker which won by nine shots.

There were also wins for the rinks skipped by Pete Stainton and Robin Barrow.

The A team travelled without several regular players who were involved in knockout competitions elsewhere, and the team were well beaten on aggregate shots.

But they did manage to earn precious points thanks to the two winning rinks skipped by Rob Lamb and Simon Reeson.