Louth Bowls: Trio share summit as Mixed Four League hots up

An interesting battle is developing in the Mixed Fours League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club where three teams are locked together at the top.

The trio share the same points, with little variation in shots difference.

Wickaholics held on to first place after scraping a 14-13 win against Barracudas, but SOS moved into second spot thanks to improving their shots difference with a 19-10 victory over Falcons.

Dreamers are third after hanging on to beat Smilers 15-14.

* There was no change at the top of the Evening Fours League where APS just came through 11-9 against Blossom Way to maintain a four-point lead ahead of Fast Shippers.

The second-placed team enjoyed a convincing victory over Stags, while Roundheads are third after a 15-13 win against Alford.

* Ladies’ League leaders Canaries suffered a 16-11 defeat to Woodentops and saw their advantage cut to two points as Follies beat Ladybirds 17-8.

Birdies moved away from the bottom with two excellent wins against third-placed Jaytones (10-8) and Tyros (12-8).

* There was a first win of the campaign for Yvonne Cooper and Derek Tomlin in the Friday Mixed Pairs as they beat Vic and Wendy White 19-11 to move themselves off the bottom rung.

Pete and Wendy Neve also recorded their first victory in Division Three of the Australian Pairs in what was a family affair, winning 21-11 against son Chris and Wendy’s brother Richard Tyrell.

* Morning Triples League leaders Pips suffered two defeats, including a crucial 18-6 loss to Backwoodsmen who are now just one point behind the top team and with two games in hand.

* Saturday night’s social evening with horse racing and a basket meal was enjoyed by all, especially the lucky group who went home £78 richer after their horse won a photo finish in the final race.

The club thanks organisers Rick, Dot, AJ and Carol for the smooth running of the evening.