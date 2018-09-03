Louth bowls: Triples League set for tight finish

An excellent battle for the runners-up spot is hotting up in the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club with three teams equal on points after last week’s games.

Otters gave themselves a boost by beating champions Kestrels 14-8, but then came unstuck when losing 13-10 to In A Minute for whom Charlie Briggs, Janet Norman and Gordon Sharples played well.

Matelots suffered a 16-9 defeat against Mudlarks, but regained second spot on shots difference thanks to a 22-8 victory over Wasps.

Dreamers joined the mix after beating Puffins 14-11 and have less games than their rivals, but their final two fixtures are against Otters and Matelots which sets up an excellent finale.

* The Thursday Evening Pairs title was clinched by Tina Reeson and Barrie Robinson who beat Dave Gladding and Pete Neve in the final round of games.

They pinched top spot on shots difference from Barrie Scott and Ryan O’Connor who didn’t quite get the margin of victory required when beating Mike Leverton and Vic Matthews.

* Another issue to be decided is who finishes second in Group B of the Australian Pairs and goes through to the semi-final play-offs next week.

Ray and Sue Green currently hold that place, but will be displaced if Richard Tyrell and Derek Tomlin win their game in hand.